Bill Gates shocked by Covid conspiracy theories about him and Fauci, suggests social media firms may help censor such ‘evil’ talk

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is looking to possibly enlist the help of Big Tech to help censor offending online voices after he and US Covid-19 czar Anthony Fauci were victimized by “evil” conspiracy theories.
“Nobody would have predicted that I and Dr. Fauci would be so prominent in really kind of evil theories about – did we create the pandemic, are we trying to profit from it? – and on and on,” Gates said on Wednesday in a Reuters interview.
Gates, whose foundation has committed upward of $1.75 billion to help fight the global pandemic, questioned how many people believe such theories and said he hopes such discussion “goes away.” But he noted that there are “millions of messages out there” targeting him and Fauci, and he hinted that censorship may be needed to combat them.
“We’re going to have to get educated about this over the next year and understand, how does it change people’s behavior?” Gates said. “How should we have minimized this, either working with the social media companies or explaining what we were up to in a better way?”
Social media platforms have already strictly censored content that contradicts current mainstream orthodoxy on the Covid-19 outbreak. For instance, a group of doctors was silenced on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube last July after streaming a press conference in which some members made such verboten statements as recommending the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the virus and questioning the efficacy of face masks in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
Mainstream media outlets have frequently given Gates a platform as an authority on Covid-19 policy, although he doesn’t hold elected office or a position in government. For example, he has opined on the likelihood of being able to hold the Tokyo Olympics later this year and says there won’t be a return to normal life, sans Covid-19 restrictions and mask-wearing, until well into 2022.
3 thoughts on “Bill Gates shocked by Covid conspiracy theories about him and Fauci, suggests social media firms may help censor such ‘evil’ talk”
He’s just shocked that the truth is exposing him
So he will want that shut down so he can move forward without any push back
censor away you sob violator of our BoR …. more may find their way here 🙂
You are all part of the NWO and are progenitors and directors of such, with the agenda of social engineering and population control and eugenics, your own words have earned you a place on the Hanging Docket, Along with the rest of these Corp, Gov Hacks.
We are Americans, We are Free and have inherited this birthright which you and your kind have temporarily removed from our lands and people. At least in your own illusions using your enforcers.
Your day is coming, along with any whom try to enforce your global agendas against us. You and your kind do not understand the word, No, Fk No. You can’t for the life of any of you, let the sleeping dog lie, you can’t and won’t just leave us alone to our own devices, free from all intrusiveness.
This is why you will be bit, this is why the rage boils within all freedom loving people, regardless of their end belief systems.
Of course your Covid BS is 100% fiction, contrived, your media machines are in overdrive propaganda, non-stop. We don’t care. We are awake, we are your target market for marginalization as we are the most dangerous thing standing in the way of your end games.
This is pure war between Evil and Goodness……and you and your kind are the epitome of pure evil. Genocidal maniacs the lot of you and proud you are, your pride and arrogance is your downfall. There is Nothing you can’t buy, except people like us and that terrifies you.