Bill Gates Smiles When Suggesting the Nonvaccinated Should Be Withheld Their Social Security Benefits

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Wow was this weird. Bill Gates acts like he is some sort of COVID king and smiles when it’s suggested that the elderly should be withheld their social security checks if they refuse to get vaccinated.

But then again, Gates has been investing in vaccines for a very long time and it’s been a lucrative venture.

Bill's Conflict of Interest; … his vaccines investments … https://t.co/vxR4izrMUI — Alternative News (@NewsAlternative) August 6, 2021

Now, why would anyone have any challenges with taking vaccines?

