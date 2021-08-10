Bill Gates Smiles When Suggesting the Nonvaccinated Should Be Withheld Their Social Security Benefits

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Wow was this weird.  Bill Gates acts like he is some sort of COVID king and smiles when it’s suggested that the elderly should be withheld their social security checks if they refuse to get vaccinated.

In a recent tweet of an interview, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, acts like he is President and king of COVID.  He smiles when it’s suggested that the elderly should be withheld their social security checks until they get vaccinated with the COVID vaccine.

But then again, Gates has been investing in vaccines for a very long time and it’s been a lucrative venture.

Now, why would anyone have any challenges with taking vaccines?

Gateway Pundit

 

5 thoughts on “Bill Gates Smiles When Suggesting the Nonvaccinated Should Be Withheld Their Social Security Benefits

  1. Well that happened sooner than I expected. And I DO EXPECT we old folks who PAID INTO SS and MC will LOSE these at some point due to not being vaxxed.

    Reply

  2. He’s just covering for the Cabal that Robbed it all while some of us were distracted with the Covid lies
    There’s not going to be any of this money
    Because they stole it all

    And the fact that this guy is still above dirt blows my mind

    So close to a hot war

    Reply

  3. Why has this “individual” not been thrown into the slammer….. no wait ….. that was a stupid question! All those other morons i.e. Fraudci, Bowdown etc are in this with him, that’s why?

    Reply

  4. The only thing he’ll be doing is shitting his drawers when he finds himself on the wrong end of a gun. F*** you Gill Bates!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*