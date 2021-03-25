Bill Gates Software to Now Scan Kids to Access Schools

Dr. Joseph Mercola

You expect to produce a ticket to get on a plane, train or enter the theater. But Bill Gates has designed it so children in Los Angeles need a ticket to go to school.1

The app is called the Daily Pass and follows on the heels of the city’s digital vaccine verification announced in January 2021. Digital health passports and vaccine verifications are the beginning of data collection and social engineering that are being designed to change your behavior and control your movements.

These digital passports are being fed to a public that is weary of lockdowns and mask-wearing and longs for the ability to get back to some semblance of normalcy. It is being dangled as a mechanism for freedom. Adults will be required to show proof of a vaccine or a recent negative COVID-19 test before being able to travel, attend a concert or enjoy a meal in their favorite restaurant.

The problem is that to live life freely, you must have “papers.” Instead of freedom, it’s discrimination and a movement toward technocratic fascism, setting the stage for increased surveillance and erosion of your privacy. Despite this blatant move toward a surveillance state, many are welcoming digital passports because they’ve been led to believe it’s necessary to protect public health and safety.

The new Daily Pass app rolled out in Los Angeles is the next step in adjusting the behaviors and movements of children with full knowledge that when children are acclimated to the requirements of the Great Reset, it’s more likely they will continue to “follow the leader” as adults.

Health Pass Required for Children to Enter School

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) announced the launch of “a one-stop-shop web app built specifically for the District” on their website.2 LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner called it the “golden ticket in Willy Wonka,” which allows anyone with the pass easy access into the school building.3

The app was developed with Microsoft to generate a unique daily QR code that is scanned by the system at school.4 Without that code, students will not be allowed to enter the school building. The code is generated after the student gets a negative test result for COVID-19, reports a temperature under 100 degrees and answers daily health questions on the app, a procedure which the school says will not take more than two minutes.5

To generate the daily pass, the student must test negative using a PCR test.6 The LAUSD tells their parents, employees and students: “While we recommend the use of nasal swabs, anyone can request a saliva test if they prefer. Both tests are what’s known as PCR tests, the gold standard for COVID-19 testing.”7

This leads parents, students and employees, who may not stay abreast of research studies, to believe that PCR testing is the most accurate method of identifying a COVID-19 infection. However, as I’ve talked about, PCR testing may be highly inaccurate and the results have been manipulated based on the cycle threshold used.

In addition to these requirements, students must confirm they have not been in close physical contact with anyone with symptoms, have not traveled outside of Southern California for the past 10 days and agree that they have been “as safe as possible.” In addition, the app user is then informed:8

“If you ‘disagree’ with any of the above, you will not be allowed to enter a school or District office and you can schedule a COVID-19 test if you are an employee or student at …”

Within the app, students are asked, “Do you agree to commit to the safest behaviors possible and in so doing, keeping the schools safer?” and within the portal users are told:9

“Anonymous data from Daily Pass will be used by the Los Angeles Unified’s research and health care collaborators — Stanford University, UCLA, The Johns Hopkins University, Anthem Blue Cross, Healthnet, and Cedars Sinai — to provide insights for strategies to create the safest possible school environment.”

These statements, separating the word “disagree” in quotes and content from the explainer video discussed below, are subtle and subconscious ways of pressuring students and staffers to accept behavioral changes and vaccinations in the march toward greater surveillance and control.

Additionally, the user is told their information will be shared “anonymously.” However, it is difficult to imagine that this information will remain anonymous when highly secured banks,10 retailers11 and even the federal government12 have been hacked and information stolen.

On the Road to a Health Passport

What began in Los Angeles as digital vaccine verification in January 2021, has quickly morphed into a comprehensive check-in system children must pass in order to enter their school buildings. NBC Los Angeles reports on the other functions daily pass will have, including:13

“… register and schedule appointments, track vaccines in stock, perform check-in and data capture at time of appointment, sort high-risk individuals, offer waitlists to low-risk individuals and dashboards to view data, among other features, the district said.”

To introduce the app to students and parents, the district produced an explainer video, positioning it as a solution for children who are fearful of becoming sick. One Twitter post captioned the video, “California is a dystopian nightmare.”14

The explainer video introduces Daily Pass as a solution. After following the student through her first day at school where she dutifully follows the safety rules, including staying 6 feet apart from other students, the cartoon character announces to her father that she is no longer scared and grateful that her father kept her safe.

The Daily Pass is an iteration of vaccine passports, both of which may quickly morph into health passports during 2021 and 2022 if they are widely accepted. Although vaccination is currently presented as a voluntary medical procedure, without a vaccine you may ultimately experience severe limitations to travel, indoor events and socialization.

However, giving special privileges to those who are vaccinated essentially amounts to mandatory vaccination and acceptance of surveillance and tracking. The presentation as a measure to protect public health is in reality threatening your freedom to go about normal daily life unless you consent to the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the Microsoft Daily Pass, the CommonPass app is intended to act as a health passport where users upload medical data that go far beyond vaccination. It is anticipated the CommonPass will integrate with personal health apps currently in place, such as Apple Health and CommonHealth. If your personal health record doesn’t meet entry requirements, you could be denied.

Data Show Schools Are Not Super Spreaders

As Los Angeles gears up to closely monitor and surveil children throughout the school district, early data from a study performed by the University of Warwick in the U.K. has found that children in schools are not super spreaders.15 This is consistent with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says that “fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults.”16

The study looked at information on school absences between September 2020 and December 2020. The researchers were interested in students who stayed home sick because of COVID-19, and how the number who became ill may vary across time.

Teachers and students were evaluated, including how the absences changed during November lockdown and in December when the lockdown was lifted. The results of this evaluation found that the infection rate within the schools matched the surrounding community.

This indicates there is no evidence that schools were a driver of more cases of COVID-19. Researchers were unable to ascertain from the data whether the students and teachers who acquired COVID-19 caught it at the school or in the community.17 However, as was expected with what is known about the virus, the rate of infection in primary schools was lower than that in secondary schools.

Dr. Mike Tildesley was one of the researchers and is a scientific adviser to the U.K. government. Despite the results of the study and the historical rate of infection in children, when speaking to a BBC reporter, he had a telling comment about how the decisions to reopen schools would be made: “You could potentially think about doing early years first. But this is a political decision.”18

How Much Further Damage Will Close Monitoring Trigger?

Information from a recent study19 using data from Germany’s first registry recording experiences of children wearing masks has revealed that they are suffering physical, behavioral and psychological harm. Data was collected from 25,930 children, from which the researchers found there were 24 health issues associated with wearing masks that fell into these three categories.20

Of the problems that children were having, 68% of them were reported to the registry by parents. The researchers concluded the frequency of registry use and the variety of symptoms being reported indicated the importance of the subject. They recorded symptoms that:21

“… included irritability (60%), headache (53%), difficulty concentrating (50%), less happiness (49%), reluctance to go to school/kindergarten (44%), malaise (42%), impaired learning (38%) and drowsiness or fatigue (37%).”

Added to these concerning symptoms, they also found 29.7% reported feeling short of breath, 26.4% being dizzy and 17.9% were unwilling to move or play.22 Hundreds more reported experiences including “accelerated respiration, tightness in chest, weakness and short-term impairment of consciousness.”

It is important to remember that these results were based solely on the experiences children were having wearing masks. According to the new Daily Pass app, children in Los Angeles will now be undergoing closer monitoring and regulations that include social distancing from their peers, testing and daily questionnaires.

On a daily basis, children will be more closely monitored in school, which may lead to increased symptoms of behavioral and psychological harm. In addition to this, measurements of anxiety and depressive disorder in adults jumped dramatically between January to June 2019 and January 2021.

Data from the CDC23 show the percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety disorder and/or depressive disorder was 11% in the first quarter of 2019, but jumped dramatically to 41.1% across the nation by January 2021.24

This is important since evidence has demonstrated there’s a positive relationship between a child’s behavioral problems and mental health with maternal mental health25 and parental mental health.26

This means that independent of their own stress and psychological harm from mask-wearing, lockdowns and the new Daily Pass, children also respond negatively to the rising rate of anxiety and depression exhibited by adults.

Remember, This Is Not About Disease Transmission

It’s important to remember this is not about disease transmission but, rather, about surveillance and control. Called the Great Reset or Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Great Reset is instead what journalist James Corbett says is:27

“… working as some sort of marketing tool for the very old ideas of centralization of control into fewer hands, globalization [and] transformation of society through Orwellian surveillance technologies.”

The process through which this is all being funneled was developed by Robert Cialdini, Ph.D., a psychologist who studied and perfected sales techniques.28 His theory revolves around getting people to say “yes.” The more you say “yes,” the more likely it is you’ll say yes to the next request.

He postulated and proved it’s easier to get someone to agree with you if you start small. Colin Shaw, founder and CEO of Beyond Philosophy LLC, describes the process this way:29

“Suppose I want you to give me $100. If I ask you for $100, you are probably going to say no. You likely have a rule about not giving people $100 when they ask for it. However, if I ask for $1, you would probably say yes. I get more than $1 you give me, though; I get you used to the idea of giving me money when I ask for it.

Then, once we have established that you would give me money, I ask for more the next time, like $20. Since you had already given me $1, you might think, ‘Well, what’s a little bit more?’ Bit by bit, I work my way up to $100, starting with gaining your commitment early at a lower amount.”

Each small step seems reasonable and maybe an action you could support. But, ultimately, the current goal is greater than getting $1, wearing a mask or downloading a health passport. Make no mistake, when it comes to vaccinations, this process may create legal prejudice and segregation, isolating those who do not choose to vaccinate.

The Daily Pass, CommonPass and vaccinations are being sold as a means of increasing your freedom, but instead are slowly stripping away your personal rights. Studies revealing the lifelong harm being heaped on children and adults by actions that aren’t supported by scientific evidence don’t often make the mainstream media. These outlets must conform to their advertisers’ wishes.

Therefore, it is crucial that you share information from studies and independent journalists who are standing up to defend your rights and personal freedoms using a strong foundation in scientific evidence. Once personal freedoms disappear it will be nearly impossible to get them back. Unless we stand together against tyranny, we will lose our civil liberties.

