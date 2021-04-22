Bill Gates To Address FORTY Heads Of State At Climate Summit

Summit News – by Steve Watson

The world’s most powerful doctor Bill Gates is to be given a platform this week to address FORTY heads of state at a climate summit hosted by Joe Biden, according to a Reuters report.

Gates, also a renowned climate expert because he is selling a book about it, will be the keynote speaker at the virtual summit which begins on Thursday and will be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Gates will reportedly talk about “Innovation in clean energy” and “industries that have yet to be created”.

The announcement comes as Democrats reintroduced their revamped ‘green new deal’, which seeks to plough hundreds of billions of dollars into so called ‘green’ initiatives in an effort to transition to a 100 percent carbon free-economy, as well as meeting 100 percent of power demand from zero-emission energy sources like wind and solar.

Critics have warned that it will collapse an already stretched economy while handing government total control over all aspects of society.

Senator Rand Paul also noted that the initiative lays out plans to form a Civilian Climate Corps youth army that will be trained to follow government mandates.

Bill Gates has poured millions into bizarre geoengineerng research into blocking out the Sun, funnelling at least $4.6 million to the lead researcher on SCoPEx, Harvard applied physics scientist David Keith.

Gates was recently lauded as the man to “save the world” and help the planet reach zero carbon emissions in a report by Wired Magazine, despite such standards not being reflected in the billionaire philanthropist’s own lifestyle.

A CO2 super-emitter, Gates owns 4 private jets and a collection of Porsches which are kept in his 66,000 square foot mansion.

As we previously highlighted, while Americans are being told that the dream of owning private property is over under a future ‘Great Reset’, Gates and other billionaires have been buying up huge amounts of farmland.

Gates is now the biggest owner of farmland in America, according to a Forbes report, all the while lecturing Americans that beef farming is killing the planet.

While the mainstream media continues to champion Gates’ influence, he has received harsh criticism elsewhere.

As we previously highlighted, Lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy, wrote a comprehensive report accusing Gates of engaging in neo-feudalism.

