Bill Gates: Tradeoffs in Texas lead to deaths

CNN

New York (CNN Business) In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Bill Gates said deaths during Texas’ winter freeze were preventable, caused by the state’s decision not to weatherize its energy.

Gates pushed back on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s claim that frozen wind turbines were to blame for the massive power failure. Gates said America’s dependence on renewable energy sources isn’t high enough to worry about their stability — the problem was natural gas plants that were not weatherized.

“This is not because of renewable dependency,” Gates told Cooper. “This is natural gas plants, largely, that weren’t weatherized. They could’ve been. It costs money, and the trade off was made, and it didn’t work out, and it’s tragic that it has lead to people dying.”

He argued that because climate change is the root cause of extreme weather events, green energy must be the future to prevent even worse disasters than the ones unfolding now across the globe.

Watch video and read the rest here: https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/20/business/bill-gates-anderson-cooper-interview-texas/index.html