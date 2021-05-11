Bill of Rights Quotes

Hard to believe Hamilton wasn’t immediately killed after stating this (quote below). I wonder if this played into the duel with Aaron Burr who fatally shot Hamilton. History outweighs fiction on so many

levels.

“I go further, and affirm that bills of rights, in the sense and to the extent in which they are contended for, are not only unnecessary in the proposed Constitution, but would even be dangerous. They would contain various exceptions to powers not granted; and on this very account, would afford a colorable pretext to claim more than

were granted. For why declare that things shall not be done which there is no power to do?”

— Alexander Hamilton

Others counter:

“I suspect that the framers of the Bill of Rights have long since rolled over in their graves.”

— Jay Parini

“The Bill of Rights isn’t about us, it’s about them. It isn’t a list of things we’re permitted to do, it’s a list of things they aren’t allowed even to consider.”

— L. Neil Smith

“The Bill of Rights is a born rebel. It reeks with sedition. In every clause it shakes its fist in the face of constituted authority. It is the one guaranty of human freedom to the American people.”

— Frank I. Cobb

“The belief in potential human virtue underlies the whole idea of the Bill of Rights; the document is a very tough guardian of that belief.”

— Roger Rosenblatt