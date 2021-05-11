Hard to believe Hamilton wasn’t immediately killed after stating this (quote below). I wonder if this played into the duel with Aaron Burr who fatally shot Hamilton. History outweighs fiction on so many
levels.
“I go further, and affirm that bills of rights, in the sense and to the extent in which they are contended for, are not only unnecessary in the proposed Constitution, but would even be dangerous. They would contain various exceptions to powers not granted; and on this very account, would afford a colorable pretext to claim more than
were granted. For why declare that things shall not be done which there is no power to do?”
— Alexander Hamilton
Others counter:
“I suspect that the framers of the Bill of Rights have long since rolled over in their graves.”
— Jay Parini
“The Bill of Rights isn’t about us, it’s about them. It isn’t a list of things we’re permitted to do, it’s a list of things they aren’t allowed even to consider.”
— L. Neil Smith
“The Bill of Rights is a born rebel. It reeks with sedition. In every clause it shakes its fist in the face of constituted authority. It is the one guaranty of human freedom to the American people.”
— Frank I. Cobb
“The belief in potential human virtue underlies the whole idea of the Bill of Rights; the document is a very tough guardian of that belief.”
— Roger Rosenblatt
One thought on “Bill of Rights Quotes”
That last quote brings up that old question: “Are humans inherently good?” With all the wrong in the world, this is likely doubtful. But maybe we are good, until we’ve been messed with. Who knows. I do know we are inherently FREE.
