Posted: August 6, 2020 Categories: Videos Billionaire Oprah Blasts Whiteness Memology 101 Aug 4, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Billionaire Oprah Blasts Whiteness”
Exactly what was it this dumb ass broad did exactly to become so goddamn wealthy?
All this wealth and she’s still got back fat?
Stupid bitch…Propaganda whore…
Hang out with Weinstein.
cracker
Hey bitch ! Where are all the missing kids?
And being a “finder” for a pedophile puts you on the same level as satan
If she wasn’t a billionaire, her failed multiple diet ass ,would be at getmo or Leavenworth