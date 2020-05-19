Billionaires Want You Gone – So They Can Live Longer

What is happening under our noses are the elites manipulating the lives of billions of people to extend their destiny. They want to try and clean up everything around them so they can live longer, simple as that. They want to sanitize the world to extend their lives. They don’t give a damn what the consequences are, as long as in the end, they live longer.

This is what this is all about. Less people on the planet, means less disease and more time for them.

They steal all the resources, get all the money, get rid of us and live happy longer lives. Their thinking is that of the mad scientist on steroids, 24/7. Trying to figure out what needs to be done to achieve long life and that involves you and I disappearing from the planet.

Chem trails, starvation, Dr. Frankenstein vaccines, weather manipulations, food manipulations and manipulating our medications to retire the human race in a way that benefits them in their quest for everlasting billionaire serfdom.

You see, Bill Gates’ shit doesn’t stink, in his mind, you’re a pain in his ass. You’re a useless eater and must be eliminated so his family can live longer. He is the circus barker for all the other billionaires on the planet. He pays millions of dollars a day to people who crunch the numbers and come up with this sick garbage, starting to get the picture now?

What needs to be done, people, is just the opposite, the billionaires are the enemy… they put on their happy little faces, but in reality, killing our happiness and well being by destroying our freedom. These people are deadly serious, and must be dealt with. They have no rules.