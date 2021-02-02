When it comes to preventing pandemics, scientific tools alone aren’t enough. We also need new capabilities, including a global alert system and infectious disease first responders (or what I like to call a pandemic fire squad): https://t.co/53Rf5uvjub pic.twitter.com/rTmM7STl6U
— Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 1, 2021
Posted: February 2, 2021
2 thoughts on “Bill’s” Global Alert System””
“There are no ‘snags’ with the vaccine roll-out. There is only a manufactured shortage to create the illusion of scarcity. The goal is to get the scared masses, especially those on the fence, panicked into taking their poison.”
— Anonymous comment
“Science is being suppressed for political and financial gain. Covid-19 has unleashed state corruption on a grand scale, and it is harmful to public health. Politicians and industry are responsible for this opportunistic embezzlement. So too are scientists and health experts.”
— Arjun Walia
“A way will finally be found to vaccinate bodies so that these bodies will not allow the inclination toward spiritual ideas to develop and all their lives people will believe only in the physical world they perceive with the senses.”
— Rudolph Steiner, 1861-1925
Succinct !