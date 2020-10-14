Bio-Bots to Surveil Sewage, Monitor Your Diet & Drug Intake (for “COVID19 detection”..!)


Ice Age Farmer
October 13, 2020
HHS is scaling up its “National Wastewater Surveillance System,” deploying BioBots to municipal sewers in the name of tracking COVID19 spread — but these agents are also able to monitor at a neighborhood dietary trends, drug/alcohol intake, and much more. We cannot allow a perfect surveillance society to be created — we must fight while we still have the opportunity. Please spread the word. Christian breaks it down on this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

