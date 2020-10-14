Bio-Bots to Surveil Sewage, Monitor Your Diet & Drug Intake (for “COVID19 detection”..!)





October 13, 2020

HHS is scaling up its “National Wastewater Surveillance System,” deploying BioBots to municipal sewers in the name of tracking COVID19 spread — but these agents are also able to monitor at a neighborhood dietary trends, drug/alcohol intake, and much more. We cannot allow a perfect surveillance society to be created — we must fight while we still have the opportunity. Please spread the word. Christian breaks it down on this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.