Biological Males Steal Top 2 Spots in a Women’s ‘Inclusive’ Cycling Race

RAIR Foundation – by Amy Mek

Women athletes and their sports are under attack by biological men pretending to be females. In the latest assault on female athletes, two transgender men crossed the finish line in first and second place at the ThunderCrit London cycling event last Thursday.

Emily Bridges and Lilly Chant are the two biological men who identify as transgender.

The winners celebrated their victory by sharing a kiss on the “Lightning” winner’s podium. As the two men celebrated their victory, the third-place winner, a biological woman, was seen holding her child in her arms, next to her two biological male counterparts, which only adds to the injustices committed in women’s sport.

ThunderCrit bills itself as the UK’s largest and oldest fixed-gear cycling competition. On its homepage, it says:

We pride ourselves on being an inclusive team and event organizer, and we are committed to creating a welcoming and fun racing environment for everyone, regardless of ethnicity, race. sexuality or sex.

The three winners all competed in ThunderCrit’s Lightning category, which the website says is reserved for:

Cis-women

Non-binary people whose physical performance aligns with cis-women

Trans men and women whose physical performance aligns most closely with cis-women

The website clarifies that cis-people cannot choose their racing category. Cis-men will race in the Thunder category, and cis-women will race in the Lightning category.

For those who don’t identify as “cis,” ThunderCrit notes that it “trusts competitors to choose the most appropriate category for their performance” and does not require any proof that a competitor is undergoing a medical transition.

“So in a race where there were women and two men racing, the two men got first and second place, and the woman was left to race for third? And if there had been a third man in that race, then men would have gotten the three medals, plus the three medals in the men’s race? Are people not seeing the problem?”

So in a race that was women plus 2 men racing,the 2 men got first and second and the women were left to race for third?And if there had been a 3rd man in that race, then men would have got all 3 medals, plus the 3 medals in the actual men’s race?Are people not seeing the problem? — EmilyE (@7colourrainbow1) June 3, 2022

