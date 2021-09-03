Bizarre moment man puffs from hookah while reclining on a pool float in a flooded NYC alley as Ida pummels the city

Daily Mail

As New Yorkers hunkered down and tried to weatherproof their homes when the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded the city, one man was seen smoking a hookah while relaxing on a pool float in a flooded alley.

In a video posted to Twitter at 11.30pm Wednesday, the man is seen oblivious to the situation around him and uses the streets as a lazy river.

As it poured and ground-level apartments filled with water this New Yorker was not phased by the rain as he casually inhaled from the device and exhaled large plumes of smoke.

He reclined on the raft while drifting in the murky waters, laying his head back and seemingly enjoying himself as Ida tore through the Big Apple, killing eight people, including a two-year-old boy and 86-year-old woman.

See it here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9951625/Man-seen-smoking-hookah-floating-flooded-NYC-alleyway-Ida-tears-Big-Apple.html