Black Lives Matter ‘Canceled’ After Criticizing Israel

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Black Lives Matter had the establishment’s full support while rioters were burning down businesses, looting stores, attacking innocent people in the streets and killing cops but all that appears to have changed with just one tweet.

“As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israel’s settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades,” the official account of the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK tweeted on Sunday. “FREE PALESTINE.”

As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israel’s settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades. FREE PALESTINE. — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) June 28, 2020

The backlash was swift.

Number of high-profile organisations are forced to distance themselves from Black Lives Matter as they say organisation has been "hijacked"https://t.co/qwETM5M2JU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 1, 2020

Yesterday @UKBLM tweeted that “Zionism” has “gagged” politics in the UK. Questions for @TwitterSafety/@TwitterUK:

• Why have you not deleted their bigoted tweet/account?

• On what basis have you @verified this account as the UK representative of #BlackLivesMatter? Who runs it? https://t.co/Tpq9fiEUEu — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) June 29, 2020

Questions for everyone else reading this: • Have you reported the tweet from @UKBLM or their whole account using the standard reporting function? Has @Twitter responded to you?

• Have you reported the fundraising page to @GoFundMe at https://t.co/TWT87n324k? Have they replied? — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) June 29, 2020

It was only a matter of time before the DC protests turned anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/YTbwwGuOYh — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) July 1, 2020

Read the rest here: Information Liberation