Black Lives Matter Organizer Seen Entering Capitol Building with Crowd Is Likely An FBI Agent Provocateur

Social media is aflame after it emerged that John Earle Sullivan, a Utah-based Black Lives Matter organizer, was one of the people who entered the Capitol building with Trump-supporters on Wednesday.

Some are theorizing that Sullivan, who was arrested on felony rioting and multiple other charges last Summer after a shooting in Provo, is part of a Black Lives Matter conspiracy to make Trump-supporters look bad. Sullivan, the leader of Insurgence USA, was filmed in July as the ringleader directing a group of armed men who trapped a car and opened fire on the motorist.



Yet unlike dozens of others arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) after they left the Capitol building, Sullivan was released without charges after a short detention.

Despite the Department of Justice and FBI vowing to viciously punish every individual who entered the federal building, Sullivan continues to do public interviews incriminating himself after online sleuths identified him. He also witnessed and filmed the shooting of the unarmed white woman Ashli Babbitt by a black federal agent, but refuses to publish the footage.

While it is certain that Sullivan was at the Trump march to collect intelligence and act as an agent provocateur, evidence suggests he was operating on behalf of the FBI rather than Antifa.

Ideological Informants

During the anarchist riots last summer, National Justice learned of four separate instances of FBI agents approaching members of the Proud Boys and similar groups, offering to pay them large sums of money to fly to Portland and join the Antifa riots to collect evidence to help stop left-wing violence. The Antifa crackdown never materialized.

As they attempted to recruit Proud Boys, the FBI was using the media to seed a baseless claim about far-right provocateurs inciting all the violence at George Floyd riots.

The FBI dangles the prospect of retaliation against ideological enemies as a recruiting tool for informants and marks. While the offer made to right-wing activists has always been a sham later used to entrap them, the FBI is sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter cause.

The FBI At The Capitol

A new article published by Pro Publica suggests that FBI agents and informants played some kind of role at the Stop The Steal rally.

According to the report, the FBI knocked on the doors the day before the event and told various conservative figures they should not attend the First Amendment protest on behalf of the president. Federal agents played a role in the MPD’s decision to arrest Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio on weak charges.

Trump-supporter Milo Yiannopolous told his audience over Parler that FBI agents came to his home and told him not to go, “Just had a knock at the door. I won’t be going to DC. Whatever operation they’ve got running to fuck with patriots, it’s massive and they aren’t playing around.”

While there’s no evidence that the group that overpowered the police and entered the Capitol was inorganic, open questions remain over the role informants and undercover agents may have played in the deaths that occurred.