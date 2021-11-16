Black Lives Matter Protests Outside Kenosha Court House Threatening More Violence — Where’s the FBI?

Black Lives Matter is protesting outside of the Kenosha, Wisconsin Court House on Tuesday as jurors sequester to decide the fate of teen shooter Kyle Rittenhouse.

BLM activists threatened violence if the verdict does not find the teen guilty.

Where are Chris Wray and the FBI?

How are these illegal threats allowed in America today?

There is a live video of the protests taking place this afternoon in Kenosha.

Around 600 National Guard are on standby in Kenosha.

