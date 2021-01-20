Black Lives Matter shuts down major freeway in Seattle

The Right Scoop

It’s MLKjr day and Black Lives Matter blocked a major freeway in Seattle a few minutes ago, forcing cops to take them off the freeway one by one:

BLM protesters shut down the freeway in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/cLuNheUbGE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 18, 2021

The activists who filmed this are angry that one of the officers isn’t wearing a mask, threatening to get him fired his lack of covid compliance. Which is beyond idiotic, because these activists are the ones out in the middle of the road forcing officers to manhandle them to restore order on the freeway.

Here they are on the side of the freeway getting arrested, as traffic starts moving again.

https://twitter.com/KBoomhauer/status/1351274253790793729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1351274253790793729%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftherightscoop.com%2Fblack-lives-matter-shuts-down-major-freeway-in-seattle-video%2F

Other Seattle officers were subjected to harassment and abuse by more BLM activists (WARNING: LANGUAGE):

https://twitter.com/KBoomhauer/status/1351283524175761414?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1351283524175761414%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftherightscoop.com%2Fblack-lives-matter-shuts-down-major-freeway-in-seattle-video%2F

Here’s another BLM protest in Portland just beginning, which will undoubtedly turn violent later

https://twitter.com/KBoomhauer/status/1351294393026715648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1351294393026715648%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftherightscoop.com%2Fblack-lives-matter-shuts-down-major-freeway-in-seattle-video%2F

The Right Scoop