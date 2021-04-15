Black Lives Matter Take Over Dallas Restaurant, Chant ‘Who Burn Sh-t Down? We Burn Sh-t Down’





Apr 14, 2021

Militant Black Lives Matter extremists have taken over a Dallas restaurant bragging about their fondness of arson.

The group barged into the restaurant while people were eating dinner, chanting “who burn sh-t down? We burn sh-t down.”

The group went on to demand that “silence is violence” and intimidate people who weren’t playing along with their public temper tantrum — even kicking drinks off of tables.

This year’s riots started early this year in response to a police officer in Minnesota shooting a man who had escaped his handcuffs and was reaching for something in his vehicle.