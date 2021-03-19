Mar 17, 2021
Two black teens have been charged with assault and arson in connection to the brutal death of a mentally ill white man in Rochester, New York. The two reportedly sneaked into the home of the man on Friday afternoon, sprayed him with an ignitable fluid, and set him on fire until 70% of his body was covered in second and third-degree burns. The victim fought for his life for four days in a burn trauma unit before he passed.
2 thoughts on “Black Teens Burn Disabled White Man to DEATH | Woke Media Silent”
Horror!! And here is a picture of the victim. Article says the two teens were charged with murder. Did anyone tell Rachel Maddow?
https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/rochester/public-safety/2021/03/16/2-teens-face-murder-charges-after-death-of-man-allegedly-set-on-fire-#
But how do we fight the playing of the race-card at every turn? Now they’re using Asians, too. Gotta keep the hate fired up.
But many are seeing through it. Many of all colors will unite under The Bill of Rights and then we will fight the common enemy.
.