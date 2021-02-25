‘Blacklist’ site asks people to report everyone who voted for Trump to ‘unmask’ them

Conservatives are up in arms over a website that is asking people to report any acquaintance who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“This is insane. The Founders are rolling over in their graves,” RealClearPolitics cofounder Tim Bevan tweeted on Tuesday, including a link to the site in a subsequent tweet.

According to screenshots posted of the site, it is run by an anonymous and “diverse group of patriots and People of Color looking to make a positive difference in America by unmasking Donald Trump voters.”

Another section of the site asks people to give the name of the Trump voter they are “unmasking” – and indicate to whom they would like the list eventually released, with the options being public officials, public officials and law enforcement, or the public.

“This is psycho,” podcaster Katie Herzog tweeted.

“It’s a lawsuit waiting to happen is what it is,” writer Stephen L. Miller replied.

On top of being authoritarian and obsessive, this is a weird mission. If you have anyone in your life who backed Trump, chances are they're not shy about telling you why in great detail. https://t.co/sTolkOWpDR — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 23, 2021

The blacklist site won't even give us the names of the people who run it. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 23, 2021

Some have questioned the validity of the site, suggesting it could be “right wing performance art” or an attempt to harvest emails.

Part of the reason to not instantly draw attention to Trump Voter List is it could just as easily be some sort of right-wing performance art about liberal intolerance, or an attempt to harvest email addresses, or any of a million other things than what people think it is. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 23, 2021

This, however, is not the first time the idea of archiving and tracking Trump voters has been floated.

Hari Sevugan, a former spokesman for Barack Obama, promoted the Trump Accountability Project, which archived the names of anyone who worked in the Trump administration.

“Employers considering them should know there are consequences for hiring anyone who helped Trump attack American values,” Sevugan tweeted.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) has also suggested archiving posts from “Trump sycophants” so they would not be able to “downplay” their “complicity” at a later date.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

