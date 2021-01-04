I believe Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape.
I have the key to the files containing the videos. I have also shared this information.
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021
One thought on “Blackmail”
he’s living a life of fear right now , and well deserved
he cant trust those in his circle , and he’s scared to death of those of us that are not
one of these days he could just have some kind of unfortunate accident , just ask seth rich or H C
run up behind him and yell boo ..lol