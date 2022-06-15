3 thoughts on “Blackrock CEO Larry Fink rubs hands together as he blames inflation on nationalism, lower immigration

  1. It is most repugnant when a billionaire spews bullsh*t. And it is especially repugnant coming from a billionaire who runs a company that is buying up America, offering tens of thousands over asking price and outbidding any who just want to buy a home to live in. No fair competition. AMBUSH!! Let your imagination wander as to what those houses will be used for. Come one, come all.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*