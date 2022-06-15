Posted: June 15, 2022 Categories: Videos Blackrock CEO Larry Fink rubs hands together as he blames inflation on nationalism, lower immigration Dark Mode Jun 14, 2022 • Can’t make this stuff up Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “Blackrock CEO Larry Fink rubs hands together as he blames inflation on nationalism, lower immigration”
It is most repugnant when a billionaire spews bullsh*t. And it is especially repugnant coming from a billionaire who runs a company that is buying up America, offering tens of thousands over asking price and outbidding any who just want to buy a home to live in. No fair competition. AMBUSH!! Let your imagination wander as to what those houses will be used for. Come one, come all.
Flies rub their little front legs together.
