Blame Governor Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo was instrumental in engineering the housing bubble when he was Secretary of HUD (Housing and Urban Development.) And then he was instrumental in making the Missing Money go missing from HUD. So why is Andrew Cuomo someone we would listen to about anything? Catherine Austin Fitts



Of the 12,905 deaths from the coronavirus to date in the US, 5,489 were in New York and 1,232 were in the neighboring state of New Jersey. Over 600,000 people commute daily into New York from the tri-state area. Over 400,000 from New Jersey. During an epidemic, how many of the 1,232 people who died in New Jersey got that virus from either working in New York City or caught it from someone who did or had a family member or friend work in Manhattan? So if we were to blame anyone for the problems of New Jersey’s pandemic, shouldn’t we blame the person who brought New York state down?

If we add up the total deaths for New Jersey and New York, we find of the total of 12,905 deaths to date, 6,721 are from those two states. So 52% of all coronavirus deaths are in New York and New Jersey! Why is that?

Louisiana has had 582 deaths. New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson county (parish) has the highest rate of death per 1,000 population. It might be because New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell decided to allow 1.4 million people gather on February 25, 2020 for America’s largest outdoor drinking binge otherwise known as Mardi Gras. Either the mayor or the governor John Bel Edwards could have shut down Mardi Gras. Both the mayor and the governor are Democrats. Mayor Cantrell has blamed Trump for not telling her that a virus could spread in an unstructured, free flowing event involving 1.4 million people and lots of alcohol. And that was 23 days after President Trump had banned airline passengers from Wuhan on February 2nd..

Michigan to date has had 845 deaths. How did Michigan get so many deaths? It seems the hardest hit were black people who are the main stay of the Democrat party. Governor Gretchen Whitmer had issued an order to doctors and pharmacies to check the validity of any prescription for hydroxychloroquine. That drug is often prescribed for lupus. She did not want any prescriptions filled for coronavirus patients. She is a Democrat and often mentioned as a vice-presidential candidate in 2020. Democratic voters have forgiven Biden for corruption charges. Joe Biden has said that he would only select a woman for the second spot. But Biden has dementia and is a pervert. The Democrat Convention could force Biden to drop our of the presidential race for health reasons. Andrew Cuomo has been mentioned as being the most likely Democrat nominee in 2020.

Curious, if we add the coronavirus deaths for Louisiana (582) and Michigan (845) we get 1,427. So the four state total is 8,148. Divide that last number by 12,905 to figure out how badly off would America be if the rest of us were on our own with the coronavirus. 63% of all deaths have been in 4 states run by Democrats who made monumentally stupid mistakes with the exception of New Jersey whose major problem is being so close to New York.

The 4 states have a total population of 43 million. The rest of America has 287 million people but only 4,457 deaths from the coronavirus with a solution to the problem at hand. That would truly make this no worse than a normal flu season with its 25,000 expected deaths.

On March 23, 2020 Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order forbidding doctors in New York from prescribing hydroxychloroquine to outpatients. He would only allow doctors to prescribe the drug if the patient had been hospitalized and had been admitted to a drug trial. How stupid is that? Wait until people are sick enough to be hospitalized and then grandstand and complain that your hospitals are over worked and you need 300,000 ventilators!

Governor Whitmer has since recanted her stand against hydroxychloroquine and has even asked President Trump to send more. Over the weekend the President bought 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine and has an admiral who is a master at logistics giving it freely to hospitals and making it available to pharmacies.

Governor Cuomo shut down the practice of Dr Vladimir Zelenko who treated 700 patients with only 2 hospitalizations and no deaths and no intubations. This is Dr Zelenko’s protocol for curing the coronavirus:

hydroxychloroquine 200 mg twice a day for 5 days

azithromycin 500 mg once a day for 5 days

zinc sulfate 220 mg once a day for 5 days

How does hydroxychloroquine cure the virus? The short answer is that it doesn’t. The zinc sulfate once it gets inside a human cell stops the virus from replicating itself. The hydroxychloroquine’s only job is to get the zinc through the lipid barrier of the cell wall. It is called an ionophore (ion bearer) by biochemists. If there were any educated people in Governor Cuomo’s inner circle, they would have explained this to him. Instead of shutting down Dr Zelenko’s practice, Governor Cuomo could have gone on TV and announced the solution to the pandemic even before President Trump decided to buy 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine.

It will take another week or so for the doctors prescribing hydroxychloroquine to figure out that they need to prescribe zinc sulfate to get the best results. What we want is not just recovery but to have patients at the end of the 6th day to test so low on their coronavirus viral load that that could not transmit the disease to anyone.

Andrew Cuomo will never become President because he killed way too many New Yorkers with his inability to think or to listen to people who can think. When New Yorkers figure out what he did, Andrew Cuomo’s political career will be over.

