BLM-Antifa Portland press conference crashed by black woman





Aug 20, 2021

On 20 Aug., 2021, a black woman crashed a Portland press conference organized by several antifa-allied groups (e.g., Don’t Shoot Portland, Oregon Justice Resource Center, United Mutual Aid Network, etc.) ahead of a riot announced by antifa for 22 Aug., 2021. The woman called out antifa for throwing explosive fireworks and pepper-spraying her children at a family prayer event earlier in the month. The attack on Evangelical Christian worshippers on the Portland waterfront was ignored by the local press. Video recorded by “The Black Conservative Preacher.”