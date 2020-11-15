BLM/Antifa Thugs Attack Trump Supporters, Including Children, After D.C. “Million MAGA March”

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Update (2130ET): As the evening has progressed, so has the violence – almost entirely committed by leftist thugs against conservatives.

Joe Biden voters attack an elderly American. We are not the same. Will Joe Biden denounce? pic.twitter.com/mK9mr3mkV1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 15, 2020

Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists vandalize a black man's MAGA merch stall. pic.twitter.com/27bNiTzQ6P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 15, 2020

Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firework. pic.twitter.com/w96nbZaJ8F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

Here is a pro Trump marcher taking a knife from an apprehended BLM female protester. pic.twitter.com/8NLwGy6uCC — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) November 15, 2020

What was that about unity?

Massive crowds of people converged at Freedom Plaza in Washington on Saturday, joining other rallies around the country to show support for President Donald Trump and ask for fairness in the election process.

As The Epoch Times’ Allen Zhong reports, the participants marched to the U.S. Supreme Court holding signs that read “Stop the Steal,” “Make America Fair Again,” and “Trump 2020.” Before the start of the march, the crowd heard speeches from prominent Trump supporters including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell. Several other prominent figures including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka were also on the speaking list.

Participants chanted slogans calling to “stop the steal,” which is also the name of the grassroots movement organizing the event in part. Organizer Ali Alexander told The Epoch Times in a previous interview that the events are a grassroots effort by a coalition of about a hundred activists and influencers to show “support for President Trump and fair elections and transparent counting.”

Similar events, although smaller in scale, were organized in around 50 other states on the same day.

