BLM at a shipping center. Brookings Oregon





Jun 15, 2020

( Last Sunday I saw three 18-20 year-old Social Justice twits like this young woman standing on 101 with their BLM signs and I was so very disappointed that they would try to interject racism where there simply is none as there are so very few to virtually no blacks that actually live here, and in all the decades I’ve been here the very few non-whites I have seen are quite peaceful and respectful, and hence they are treated with dignity and respect … it’s reciprocal because conservative and rational people understand that ALL LIVES MATTER; it’s only the want-a-be political agitators, community organizers, extremist punks, shake-down artists and brain-dead twits, usually up here from the Land of Fruits, Nuts and Flakes that try to create an issue where absolutely none exists whatsoever!