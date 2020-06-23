BLM = Bolshevik Lead Movement = Communism = RACE WAR

Bitchute by Wardo-Rants on June 23rd, 2020.
Everything you need to know about the BLM.
The 3 Black Dykes that Formed Black Lives Matter Garza, Cullors, and Tometi
admit to being Marxists.
The founders believe that their backgrounds have paved the way for Black Lives Matter
to be an intersectional movement. Several hashtags such as
#BlackWomenMatter, #BlackGirlsMatter, #BlackQueerLivesMatter, and #BlackTransLivesMatter
have surfaced on the BLM website.
Marxism is Communism, Communism is Judaism.
How Jewish control is playing out in a race war.
