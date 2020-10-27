BLM Demands Allegiance from Shoppers, Diners in Affluent Suburb

Breitbart – by Lana Shadwick

BLM invaded Lake Oswego, Oregon, on Sunday and demanded allegiance from suburban shoppers and diners who were on the streets.

Protestors march through one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the Portland metro area pic.twitter.com/MWzWmT9o3V — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 25, 2020

The city of approximately 40,000 is situated eight miles south of Portland. It surrounds the 405-acre Oswego Lake. The community is one of the wealthiest suburbs surrounding the Portland area, according to SkyBluePortland.com.

Breitbart News reported that Moms United for Black Lives promised to “f*ck sh*t up in Lake Oswego” on Sunday.

One business, a pub on A Street, said it was going to board up its building to protect itself from vandalism.

The Oregonian reported that one of the leaders, Demetria Hester, said, “The march was about showing Lake Oswego residents that Black lives matter all the time, and about making racists uncomfortable.” Danialle James is also a leader of the group.

Frontline drum line and Demetria Hester pic.twitter.com/fG115HDPUE — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 25, 2020

KGW8 reported that about 100 protesters marched through the streets of downtown and into residential neighborhoods.

#Portlandprotest losers harassing everybody they see walking down the street and the people trying to enjoy a Sunday at any of the local restaurants nearby. I don't think they get how absolutely pathetic this all looks. (Lake Oswego, OR) pic.twitter.com/744VE2eqMg — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 25, 2020

One of the Moms United for Black Lives carried a bullhorn and yelled at one man who was walking by: “Excuse me, Sir? Are you anti-racists? Can I get a Black Lives Matter?” He kept walking but it sounded like he answered, “Yes.”

She asked someone else, “How ’bout you?! Do Black Lives Matter?”

She then turned her sights on a woman sitting alone at a restaurant table on the corner.

The protesters surrounded the woman and mocked her as she recorded them with her phone. One of them said, “Damn! She’s super anxious!”

They asked her her name, and added, “Does your kid go to LO (Lake Osweg0) High? Do your kids go to LO High? Do they go to LO High?”

“Are they judgmental like you?” they continued.

They ridiculed the clearly uncomfortable woman saying, “Look how miserable you look! Look how miserable she looks!” someone else taunted.

The woman sat there filming but never said a word.

The same protester kept repeating, “Do you teach them to be racist too? Do you teach your kids to be racist?!”

She added, “Or do they try to teach you not to be f*cking racist? And yet you are still here being f*cking racist, Right!?”

“Do Black Lives Matter to you?!” they demanded.

Then they asked, “Do you have nothing to say?! Nothing at all!” they all chimed in.

One of them continued, “Oh, my f*cking flash guys. Like. Oh.My.God. Like I am so miserable right now!” one of them mocked.

One of the women who stood right in front of her table and mocked her was White.

A counter-protester showed up barring a Trump 2020 flag. He asked the protesters whether they knew that the Democrats started the KKK. Another woman carried a Guns-and-God Trump flag. They were told, “You guys can go and counter somewhere else!”

“You need to go somewhere else, this is not your city” pic.twitter.com/LYvdKPf3xs — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 25, 2020

The television station reported that a few Proud Boys also turned out to counterprotest.

The local newspaper said this was the second protest this month in the Clackamas County suburb consisting of an 86 percent white population.

Moms United for Black Lives Portland is planning to go to Washington, D.C. on November 3 to demand that President Trump be impeached.

A fundraising flyer for the event states, “We The People Are Tired Of The White Supremacy in The White House and Police Killing Us!”

The group says it will be traveling by caravan from Portland to the nation’s capital. They invite others to join them as they drive through states “If You Want Justice Now and Black Lives Matter.”

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart News. She is a trial lawyer who previously served as a prosecutor and family court associate judge in Texas. You can reach Shadwick at Lana@LanaShadwick.com.

https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/10/25/blm-demands-allegiance-from-shoppers-diners-in-affluent-suburb/