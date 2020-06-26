BLM Founder Admits She Is A “Trained Marxist”

Need to Know

In a recent interview, Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Cullors confirmed the true goals of her Communist movement when she said, “Trump is not fit for office. And so what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out.” The real goal of the BLM, however, is much bigger than Trump. It is the conversion of the US to a Communist country. A video from 2015 shows Cullors saying that she and her fellow organizer Alicia Garza are “trained Marxists”. She was the protégé of Eric Mann, former agitator of the Weather Underground domestic-terror organization, and spent years absorbing the Marxist-Leninist ideology that shaped her worldview.

One of the goals of Black Lives Matter (BLM) is to oust President Trump from the White House, the group’s founder has admitted.

Speaking during a CNN interview last weekend, BLM founder Patrisse Cullors confirmed the true “goals” of the far-left group.

Cullors told “The Lead” host Jake Tapper that simply voting President Trump out in November will not be enough as he must be forced “resign” immediately.

“Well, I’m hands down – Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” Cullors told Tapper. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out.”

“While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure vice president Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization,” Cullors added. “That’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out.”

