BLM founder is branded a ‘FRAUD’ after buying a $1.4 million home in an upscale mostly white enclave in LA

Daily Mail

A Black Lives Matter co-founder and self-professed ‘trained Marxist’ has raised eyebrows by purchasing a $1.4 million Los Angeles home, in a largely white district.

Patrisse Cullors, a 37-year-old ‘artist, organizer, and freedom fighter’, has bought a three bedroom, three bathroom house in Topanga Canyon, complete with a separate guest house and expansive back yard, reports

The home is described in the real estate listing as having ‘a vast great room with vaulted and beamed ceilings’.

The realtors write that the large back yard is ‘ideal for entertaining or quietly contemplating cross-canyon vistas framed by mature trees’.

The AP reported that Black Lives Matter took in $90 million in donations last year. It’s not clear if or how Cullors is paid by the organization, as its finances are opaque.

In her new zip code, 88 per cent of residents are white and 1.8 per cent black, according to the census.

The house is only 20 miles from her childhood home in Van Nuys, but is a world away.

In her 2018 memoir, she tells of being raised by a single mother with her three siblings in ‘an impoverished neighborhood’, where she lived ‘in a two-story, tan-colored building where the paint was peeling and where there is a gate that does not close properly and an intercom system that never works.’

