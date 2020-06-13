BLM & Jews Are NOT “White”





Jun 11, 2020

Dividing population based on genetic features is an evil concept.

Unfortunately, these divisions were made long ago by people in power, and although we’ve come far, we haven’t come far enough. People of color in white societies deal with systemic racism, which not only exists in the hearts and minds of too many, but also in the societal structures and foundations of civilizations like the US.

To name a few in America:

-The prison industrial system- which is built to create modern day slaves for profit and institutionalized to manufacture repeat offenders to maintain a work force of minorities in prison. This has caused the destruction of homes, families, and the lives of individuals that should not be sitting in prison or forced to turn to crime due to prison gangs and the inability to find employment after being convicted felons.

-Laws surrounding “crack” vs. cocaine- which are both the same illegal (and harmful) drug, yet crack is popular in underdeveloped and economically poorer communities, whereas cocaine is popular for people who have wealth, which ultimately means that minorities are convicted and punished harsher than those who come from richer area codes.

-Speaking of area codes- why is public education funding based on the amount of taxes a community pays, instead of equally distributing public education and giving the same opportunities of growth to the youth. Private schools get more money from people who are willing to pay more, but public schools should all get equal funding since it’s the government’s responsibility to provide education and to create an equal society. Furthermore, there actually is enough money to go around, and maybe the US should focus on helping it’s next generation or even its veterans instead of spending trillions to mess with/up foreign regions.

Although I am not part of the American Nation, I did grow up in the United States, and there is no doubt that the country has much to change.

That being said, as a Jewish and Israel rights activist I cannot stay silent and allow for black struggles to be appropriated to delegitimize my people’s identity, history, legitimacy, and experiences. For that I must use my ability to communicate and speak up.

“Peace” is a non-violent continuation of the status quo, and is only achieved once there is JUSTICE for ALL.