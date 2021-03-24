BLM Mob Traps 100 Customers Inside Grocery Store: ‘We’re Shutting S*** Down!’

Daily Wire – by Amanda Prestigiacomo
Black Lives Matter protesters in Rochester, New York, mobbed a Wegmans grocery store on Tuesday afternoon, trapping an estimated 100 customers inside.
Video shows protesters chanting “Black Lives Matter” and referring to Daniel Prude, a black man who died about a week after a viral encounter with the Rochester Police Department. The state’s Democratic Attorney General announced last month that a grand jury will not seek charges against officers involved in the incident.
Before heading to the grocery store, protesters yelled, “We have a long walk today, we’re shutting s*** down,” according to 13WHAM-TV reporter Michael Schwartz.
“We have a long walk today, we’re shutting s&*! down.”
Around 200 people have now closed down intersection of East & Alexander, continuing eastbound Police keeping distance, closing surrounded streets.@13WHAM #ROC pic.twitter.com/rVbs2Gjvos
— Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) March 23, 2021
An estimated 200 protesters then made their way to the Wegmans grocery store on East Ave.
NOW IN ROCHESTER: More than 200 people have walked more than 2 miles with plans to disrupt. They’re approaching East Ave Wegmans. #DanielPrude pic.twitter.com/3e45DRfU7e
— Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) March 23, 2021
The store was mobbed and forced to close, as an estimated 100 customers remained locked inside.
BREAKING: East Ave Wegmans shut down pic.twitter.com/dcWqxmutC4
— Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) March 23, 2021
Schwartz reported, “The group has set up here at East Ave. Wegmans. Cars following have carried these supplies. Last time I saw a tent setup was at Occupy City Hall. Shoppers cannot leave.”
The group has set up here at East Ave. Wegmans. Cars following have carried these supplies. Last time I saw a tent setup was at Occupy City Hall. Shoppers cannot leave. pic.twitter.com/5mFggc5qax
— Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) March 23, 2021
“Hundreds of people trapped in the East Avenue #ROC Wegmans by this mob,” Rochester journalist and radio host Bob Lonsberry said. “The Rochester Police Department is just watching and letting it happen. I guess fire codes and trespassing aren’t things in Rochester anymore. What an embarrassing day for the city and the PD.”
Hundreds of people trapped in the East Avenue #ROC Wegmans by this mob. The Rochester Police Department is just watching and letting it happen. I guess fire codes and trespassing aren't things in Rochester anymore. What an embarrassing day for the city and the PD. https://t.co/ICeNJy5jGK
— Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) March 23, 2021
— Justin Murphy (@CitizenMurphy) March 23, 2021
Democrat & Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy posted, “There are a bunch of shoppers inside Wegmans who aren’t being allowed to leave.”
“We’re more than just taxpayers in their capitalist system; we’re human beings and we demand to be treated as such,” said protester Craig Carson.
Local organizer Ashley Gantt said, “The officers that killed Daniel Prude don’t live in our community; they live in the suburbs and out here.”
Read the rest here: https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-blm-protesters-mob-store-trapping-100-customers-inside-were-shutting-s-down
2 thoughts on “BLM Mob Traps 100 Customers Inside Grocery Store: ‘We’re Shutting S*** Down!’”
” trapping an estimated 100 customers inside”
100 counts of kidnapping?
oh yeah thats right
BLM can break every law and suffer zero repercussions
If any shoppers there were armed with a gun and knowledge of the Bill of Rights, they would simply start blowing these motherf***ers away and then go about their business. The gestapo thugs are a f***ing pack of pansies that will send a large number of their ilk to beat down and arrest an American National for any petty, victimless “crime”, but they stand back and do nothing when shoppers are held against their will. Unf***ing believable!