BLM Mob Traps 100 Customers Inside Grocery Store: ‘We’re Shutting S*** Down!’

Daily Wire – by Amanda Prestigiacomo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Rochester, New York, mobbed a Wegmans grocery store on Tuesday afternoon, trapping an estimated 100 customers inside.

Video shows protesters chanting “Black Lives Matter” and referring to Daniel Prude, a black man who died about a week after a viral encounter with the Rochester Police Department. The state’s Democratic Attorney General announced last month that a grand jury will not seek charges against officers involved in the incident.

Before heading to the grocery store, protesters yelled, “We have a long walk today, we’re shutting s*** down,” according to 13WHAM-TV reporter Michael Schwartz.

“We have a long walk today, we’re shutting s&*! down.” Around 200 people have now closed down intersection of East & Alexander, continuing eastbound Police keeping distance, closing surrounded streets.@13WHAM #ROC pic.twitter.com/rVbs2Gjvos — Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) March 23, 2021

An estimated 200 protesters then made their way to the Wegmans grocery store on East Ave.

NOW IN ROCHESTER: More than 200 people have walked more than 2 miles with plans to disrupt. They’re approaching East Ave Wegmans. #DanielPrude pic.twitter.com/3e45DRfU7e — Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) March 23, 2021

The store was mobbed and forced to close, as an estimated 100 customers remained locked inside.

BREAKING: East Ave Wegmans shut down pic.twitter.com/dcWqxmutC4 — Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) March 23, 2021

Schwartz reported, “The group has set up here at East Ave. Wegmans. Cars following have carried these supplies. Last time I saw a tent setup was at Occupy City Hall. Shoppers cannot leave.”

The group has set up here at East Ave. Wegmans. Cars following have carried these supplies. Last time I saw a tent setup was at Occupy City Hall. Shoppers cannot leave. pic.twitter.com/5mFggc5qax — Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) March 23, 2021

“Hundreds of people trapped in the East Avenue #ROC Wegmans by this mob,” Rochester journalist and radio host Bob Lonsberry said. “The Rochester Police Department is just watching and letting it happen. I guess fire codes and trespassing aren’t things in Rochester anymore. What an embarrassing day for the city and the PD.”

Hundreds of people trapped in the East Avenue #ROC Wegmans by this mob. The Rochester Police Department is just watching and letting it happen. I guess fire codes and trespassing aren't things in Rochester anymore. What an embarrassing day for the city and the PD. https://t.co/ICeNJy5jGK — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) March 23, 2021

Democrat & Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy posted, “There are a bunch of shoppers inside Wegmans who aren’t being allowed to leave.”

“We’re more than just taxpayers in their capitalist system; we’re human beings and we demand to be treated as such,” said protester Craig Carson.

Local organizer Ashley Gantt said, “The officers that killed Daniel Prude don’t live in our community; they live in the suburbs and out here.”

