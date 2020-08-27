Aug 26, 2020
A large crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters have accosted white diners outside several Washington, D.C. restaurants, demanding that they raise their fists to show solidarity with the movement. Footage showing the demonstrators aggressively yelling at one woman in the Adams Morgan neighborhood went viral on social media and sparked a widespread backlash. Many accused the protesters of acting like an ‘aggressive mob’ and using ‘intimidation tactics’ to order to diners into submission. Responding to the footage, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough described the activists as ‘horrible people’.
One thought on “BLM protesters confronts woman who won’t raise her fist in solidarity”
I see your fist and I’ll raise you a finger.
Index or middle, it’s your call.
Commie lackeys preying on the mentally unsound who are already subjugated because they willingly wear a diaper while trying to eat. Low hanging fruit there.