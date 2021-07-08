BLM Surround Man’s Suburban Home Over ‘Racist Rant,’ Assault Him And Police, Smash Up His Home, Leave Neighborhood Trashed

A 100-strong Black Lives Matter mob in Mount Laurel, an edge city suburb of Philadelphia, surrounded a man’s home on Monday after an out-of-context video of him going on a racist rant during a heated dispute with his neighbors went viral on social media.

The video cut out the beginning of the dispute so it wasn’t clear what the man, later identified as 45-year-old Edward Cagney Mathews, was so angry about.

The video shows Mathews was first pushed by his neighbor after getting up in his face.

Here's the full six minute video of the racist in Mount Laurel, NJ. This video is insane. This moron said his address in this rant, and there are now protesters on his doorstep. Live stream here: https://t.co/t9roQPUf8i pic.twitter.com/wfbzA0uPy4 — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) July 5, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: Protestors have gathered outside the home a Mt. Laurel NJ man captured on video shouting offensive and racist slurs at his neighbors. The man identified by police as Edward Mathews faces harassment and biased intimidation charges.@6abc pic.twitter.com/brReZEHWfi — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) July 5, 2021

NOW: Calls of “No justice, no peace” have begun. Mathews stepped out of home momentarily about an hour ago. He soon retreated back inside the house.@6abc pic.twitter.com/jDkRhoZsJK — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) July 5, 2021

After police eventually showed up, the mob was filmed attacking Mathews with a BLM flag and hurling objects at him as well as the police who escorted him out of his home.

