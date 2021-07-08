BLM Surround Man’s Suburban Home Over ‘Racist Rant,’ Assault Him And Police, Smash Up His Home, Leave Neighborhood Trashed

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

A 100-strong Black Lives Matter mob in Mount Laurel, an edge city suburb of Philadelphia, surrounded a man’s home on Monday after an out-of-context video of him going on a racist rant during a heated dispute with his neighbors went viral on social media.

The video cut out the beginning of the dispute so it wasn’t clear what the man, later identified as 45-year-old Edward Cagney Mathews, was so angry about.

The video shows Mathews was first pushed by his neighbor after getting up in his face.

After police eventually showed up, the mob was filmed attacking Mathews with a BLM flag and hurling objects at him as well as the police who escorted him out of his home.

The rest is here: Information Liberation

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*