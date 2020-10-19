BLM Tries to Cover Its Communist Tracks

Great Mountain Publishing – by Edward Hendrie

Top-Down Control of BLM

He who pays the piper calls the tune. BLM funding tells you something about the powerful interests behind BLM.

Some of the Known Corporate Sponsors of Black Lives Matter

This is not a complete list. In some instances, not all of the donated money is earmarked only to BLM. But in every case, BLM is listed as one of the primary recipients of the funds.

Walmart: $100 million

Nike: $40 million

Target: $10 million

Home Depot: $1 million

EA Games: $1 million

Squar Enix: $250,000 (plus match employee donations)

Ubisoft: $100,000

Spanx: $100,000

Lululemon: $250,000

Anastasia Beauty: $1 million

Glossier: $500,000

Peloton: $500,000

Large Corporations Are Funding a Marxist Revolution Through BLM

Patrisse Cullor (Marxist Co-Founder of BLM)

Patrisse “Cullors, 36, was the protégé of Eric Mann, former agitator of the Weather Underground domestic terror organization, and spent years absorbing the Marxist-Leninist ideology that shaped her worldview.”

Indeed, Cullor has proudly proclaimed that she is “a trained Marxist” and “we are super-versed in ideological theory”.

Alicia Garza (Marxist Co-Founder of BLM)

Alicia Garza is a Marxist Communist agitator. Alicia Garza, one of three co-founders of the Black Lives Matter national organization, has repeatedly talked about how convicted cop killer and wanted domestic terrorist Joanne Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, is one of her main inspirations.

Shakur is currently on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists List with a $1 million reward. A member of the revolutionary extremist group called the Black Liberation Army, Shakur is wanted for escaping from prison in New Jersey in 1979 while serving a life sentence for murdering a police officer during a traffic stop.

The Black Liberation Movement has combined with the Black Panther Party and the Weather Underground to form the May 19th Communist Coalition. Incidentally, the coalition derives its title from birthday of the communist revolutionary leader of North Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh.

Opal Tometi (Marxist Co-Founder of BLM)

Opal Tometi and the other founders of BLM have been staunch supporters and allies of the sanguinary Venezuela communist dictator Nicolas Maduro and of the Castro regime in Cuba.

Earlier in 2015 Maduro was given an award at the “Afro-descendants Summit” held in Harlem. Maduro was invited at the behest of the Black Lives Matter leadership. James Simpson reports that while Black Lives Matters seems to protest police brutality, they turn a blind eye to the police brutality of communist dictators. “Scores of Venezuelans have been killed, not while resisting arrest, or while scuffling with the police in demonstrations, but by police snipers under orders to quell demonstrations by providing a few corpses. The best-known case is of former beauty queen, Genesis Carmona, killed by Maduro’s snipers in 2013, two years before Tometi publicly declared her deep admiration for Maduro and his regime.”

Read the rest here: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2020/10/18/blm-tries-to-cover-its-communist-tracks/