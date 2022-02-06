Bloomberg made a blunder.
The financial news site accidentally reported that Russia had invaded Ukraine Friday afternoon with a headline on its homepage.
“Live: Russia invades Ukraine,” read a jarring headline on Bloomberg’s homepage at around 4 p.m.
It stayed up for about 30 minutes, according to Olga Lautman, a Russian analyst who posted the message on social media.
Users who clicked on the eye-popping story — which comes as Russian troops mass on the Ukrainian border and US officials warn of a potential invasion — were shown an error page.
“I went on the site and saw the breaking news but knew it wasn’t real because I deal with Ukraine and will be one of the first to know,” Lautman told The Post. “It is bizarre and a pretty big mistake to make considering this is a potential large scale invasion and everyone is on edge.”
.@BloombergLive care to explain this breaking news? Wth pic.twitter.com/rRcOtjkd7g
— Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) February 4, 2022
Reached for comment by The Post, Bloomberg said that it had accidentally posted a pre-written headline.
“We prepare headlines for many scenarios and one of those headlines was inadvertently published at around 4 PM ET today on our website,” a Bloomberg News spokesperson wrote in an email. “We deeply regret the error.”
“The headline has been removed and we are investigating the cause,” the spokesperson added.
https://nypost.com/2022/02/04/bloomberg-accidentally-reports-that-russia-invaded-ukraine/
