Bluetooth Vaccine? Does the Injected COVID Non-Vaccine Connect With Devices?

Freedom Articles – by Makia Freeman

Is a bluetooth vaccine the next phase of weirdness associated with the rollout of the experimental COVID non-vaccines? Is bluetooth connectivity or compatability another effect of the vaccine? It’s been a string of bizarre events, and the high strangeness shows no signs of ending. First, we discovered the COVID vaxxed were affecting the unvaccinated just by being in their vicinity, probably via frequency transmission. Next, we discovered that magnets stuck to the injection site of some of the COVID vaxxed, usually on the upper arm, with theories being that the COVID non-vaccine contained metallic nanoparticles or magnetic hydrogel. Now, we have early evidence of a brand new phenomenon (which still needs to be verified): a possible bluetooth vaccine. A recent video posted here on Brighteon shows a man who says he was vaccinated, explaining that he feels fine, except that everywhere he goes, devices in the vicinity try to connect … with him. Yes, I wrote correctly; devices try to connect with him.

Does the Injected COVID Non-Vaccine Try to Connect with Electronic Devices?

At this stage we are only asking questions and not making claims, however the video provides very interesting evidence. The man states that devices such as his car and his home computer are trying to connect with him via bluetooth. The man shows a notification on his phone of a bluetooth pairing request with a device called “AstraZeneca_ChAdOx1-S.” He even walks over to a TV hanging on the wall in the restaurant in which he’s sitting; when he gets close, the TV picks up the same AstraZeneca signal! AstraZeneca, as many know by now, is 1 of 4 Big Pharma companies (the others being Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) who have brought a COVID non-vaccine to market. The man says:

“The only problem is that everywhere I go, everywhere I go, everything is trying to connect with me man, like Bluetooth connect to me. I get in the car, my car is trying to connect to me. I go home, my computer’s trying to connect. Like, my phone is trying to connect … the connectivity’s still there. I don’t know how to turn it off. Everywhere I get the same message.”

As you would expect, the mainstream fact-checkers (run by the same people who own the MSM) are coming out with their debunking articles. I’m not going to link to them to give them traffic, but you can easily look it up for yourself. Reuters writes in its ‘fact-checking’ article that “any mobile phone’s name could be edited to show “AstraZeneca_ChAdOx1-S” and request to pair with another device” implying that this whole thing is a hoax. Time will tell, however there’s no denying the overall pattern here.

Those who understand the background to this discovery – including Transhumanism and the Operation Coronavirus-nanotech connection – will perceive that this is another clue that the COVID non-vaccines are injecting some kind of biosensor into people, to begin the process of turning people into nodes on the Smart Grid.



Weird COVID Vax Phenomena is Actually Expected if You Understand the Transhumanism Agenda

From the viewpoint of the transhumanism agenda, none of these phenomena are actually strange at all. They are make complete sense and are in total alignment with the agenda to turn man into machine. In fact, this is only the beginning. It doesn’t take a genius to predict that there will be many more such phenomena that will surface in the weeks, months and years to come. It could be that someone will discover they suddenly have a synthetic or metallic body part inside of them they never knew existed. It could be that someone feels something moving under their skin. It could be that someone suddenly sees some kind of semi-alive fiber protruding out of their body (we already know there are weird fibers reminiscent of Morgellons in some COVID masks). It could be that people start to feel sensations, information or messages beamed at them to the biosensor receiver embedded in their bodies.

The New World Order (NWO) manipulators weren’t joking when they talked years ago of the Internet of Things (IoT) to work in conjunction with 5G; Bond-villain Klaus Schwab wasn’t joking when his World Economic Forum (WEF) talked recently of the Internet of Bodies (IoB). These Orwellian things are coming very rapidly into our reality, and we better pay attention. The Transhumanistic desire to turn all of us into Human 2.0 is happening right before our eyes and it’s high time to wake up to the agenda before it’s too late.

