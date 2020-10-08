Body Cam Footage Shows Madman Assault LAPD Officer, Grabs His Gun, Pistol Whips Bloody, Tries To Shoot Other Cop!

VidMax

Los Angeles — The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division RELEASED BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE, SURVEILLANCE CAMERA FOOTAGE part of an investigation of an Officer-Involved-Shooting (OIS) that occurred Saturday evening, at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Community Police Station.

On September 26, 2020, around 9:59 p.m., a male Hispanic, later identified as 29-year-old, Jose Guzman, entered the front lobby of the Harbor Community Police Station.

Guzman was met by the Harbor Area uniformed desk officer at which time Guzman engaged the officer in a physical altercation by punching him on the face causing the officer to fall backward onto the floor.

While on the ground Guzman began to struggle over the officer’s gun and managed to remove the gun from the officer’s holster and gain control of the gun. Guzman continued his assault and hit the officer on the head with the gun causing lacerations and immediate bleeding.

As Guzman stood up he pointed the gun at the officer and began to retreat towards the front door. The on-duty Assistant Watch Commander (AWC) responded to the front lobby at which point the officer informed the AWC that Guzman had his gun.

As the AWC turned to address Guzman, he turned and fired at the AWC which precipitated an Officer-Involved-Shooting. Guzman was not struck by gunfire and fled the station in his vehicle.

Responding officers observed Guzman’s vehicle and initiated a pursuit which terminated at Pacific Avenue and 17th Street, where he was taken into custody involving of a non-categorical use of force. Guzman sustained minor abrasions, was medically treated and was released for booking.

A loaded 9mm Berretta semi-automatic pistol was recovered from Guzman’s vehicle.

The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the officer to a local hospital where he was medically treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

VidMax