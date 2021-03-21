Posted: March 20, 2021 Categories: Videos Bodycam video: Terry Lynn Wright arrested in Texas City after second mask standoff KHOU 11 Mar 19, 2021 An Oregon woman who made national headlines after refusing to wear a mask in a Galveston bank was arrested after she refused to wear a mask inside a Texas City store Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Bodycam video: Terry Lynn Wright arrested in Texas City after second mask standoff”
Terri, STOP being polite to these criminal PIGS! You don’t school rabid a*s holes, you shoot them.