Bolsheviks Are Obsessed With Disinfectants and Cleanliness…

Editor’s note: Make certain you comprehend a very significant fact when you go over this material. When the Bolsheviks come to power they deny the soul. Once the soul is dead then privacy is dead. As it turns out, those who fell for the QAnon mind fuck got gamed. It also turns out that it was mostly Protestant-associated or influenced Americans who got punked by QAnon as a game, while it was mostly Catholics who didn’t fall for the QAnon psyop. Fascinating isn’t it? Games are where weak compromised males find their “manhood.” Where they can say they “won” by killing a fictitious enemy in a game. They found their “manliness” and their purpose through QAnon online gaming.

Just like the return of Jesus Christ messianic syndrome, QAnon followers were waiting for their “savior.” Look at the Bolshevik UK (City of London; commercial warfare death cult) Professor Brian Cox (knighted a CBE) who is now trying to tell us the “ soul is dead .” More elitist intellectual cunning masquerading as “science” to make it easier to exterminate you by eviscerating your soul. Look carefully at what is going on with these increasingly totalitarian regimes with massive human rights (and individual rights) abuses concerning their crackdown on populations over this global fake Covid pandemic operation. Get ready because as Biden declared his “ science agenda ” these soulless ghouls are getting ready to wipe out your soul.

These Bolsheviks have an obsession with cleanliness. Have you ever noticed that fact? Like the Bolsheviks who took over Russia always providing disinfectant and insecticide to the millions sent on trains to Siberia. Here we are in the age of coronavirus where we find tyrannical Covidcrats forcing people to wear masks, disinfectant everywhere and everything is washed down; kill the virus is the sacred mantra.

When soulless spiritually stunted Covidcrats kill the private life the soul is finished. The Bolshevik mind transfers his or her fears of “evil” and of the unseen, towards the viral world. When you have no soul you don’t have pathological entities like “devils” and “demons” with these types of entities that can haunt these people. These psychopathic soulless spiritually stunted Bolsheviks transfer these compensatory unknowns down into the world of microorganisms and bacteria. It is a spectacular phenomenon to observe. Microorganisms, viruses and bacteria terrify the Bolshevik’s mind; it torments them because they have forfeited their souls. They’ve moved from the spirituality to the purely mechanical and mechanistic world. An extreme form of hyper rationalistic scientism that has utterly ejected the soul. Who more than anyone observed and wrote about this? Russian poets and authors who witnessed this first hand.