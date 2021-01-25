Bolsheviks Are Obsessed With Disinfectants and Cleanliness…

Editor’s note: Make certain you comprehend a very significant fact when you go over this material. When the Bolsheviks come to power they deny the soul. Once the soul is dead then privacy is dead. As it turns out, those who fell for the QAnon mind fuck got gamed. It also turns out that it was mostly Protestant-associated or influenced Americans who got punked by QAnon as a game, while it was mostly Catholics who didn’t fall for the QAnon psyop. Fascinating isn’t it? Games are where weak compromised males find their “manhood.” Where they can say they “won” by killing a fictitious enemy in a game. They found their “manliness” and their purpose through QAnon online gaming.
Here’s an except on the “Trust” operation from pages 13-14 of Soviet defector Anatoliy Golitsyn’s book, “New Lies for Old“:
The similarities with the Q-Anon “Trust The Plan™” psy-op are remarkable.
Operation Trust was a counterintelligence operation of the State Political Directorate (GPU) of the Soviet Union. The operation, which was set up by GPU’s predecessor Cheka, ran from 1921 to 1926, set up a fake anti-Bolshevik resistance organization, “Monarchist Union of Central Russia”, MUCR, in order to help the OGPU identify real monarchists and anti-Bolsheviks. The created front company was called the Moscow Municipal Credit Association.
[…] The one Western historian who had limited access to the Trust files, John Costello, reported that they comprised thirty-seven volumes and were such a bewildering welter of double-agents, changed code names, and interlocking deception operations with “the complexity of a symphonic score”, that Russian historians from the Intelligence Service had difficulty separating fact from fantasy.
That sounds like the Confucius-style nonsense put out by Q-Anon.
Is General Flynn our General Brusliv?
Q-Anon made Trump supporters who were right to be angry over the criminal nature of our ruling class delude themselves with fantasies that “White hats” in the military were going to save us while Attorney General William Barr was busy covering-up the Jeffrey Epstein case and the Kushner administration was busy pardoning fraudsters who donated to the Aleph Institute and releasing traitor Jonathan Pollard from parole to “make aliyah” in Israel.
We’ve been over this material in the past:
New World Order: Solution Or Seduction – The Perestroika Deception – Extreme Acts of Corporate Violence – East India Trading Company – City of London Runs Wall Street – Restore America’s Independence
