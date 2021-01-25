Bolsheviks Are Obsessed With Disinfectants and Cleanliness…

Editor’s note: Make certain you comprehend a very significant fact when you go over this material. When the Bolsheviks come to power they deny the soul. Once the soul is dead then privacy is dead. As it turns out, those who fell for the QAnon mind fuck got gamed. It also turns out that it was mostly Protestant-associated or influenced Americans who got punked by QAnon as a game, while it was mostly Catholics who didn’t fall for the QAnon psyop. Fascinating isn’t it? Games are where weak compromised males find their “manhood.” Where they can say they “won” by killing a fictitious enemy in a game. They found their “manliness” and their purpose through QAnon online gaming.   

Just like the return of Jesus Christ messianic syndrome, QAnon followers were waiting for their “savior.” Look at the Bolshevik UK (City of London; commercial warfare death cult) Professor Brian Cox (knighted a CBE) who is now trying to tell us the “soul is dead.” More elitist intellectual cunning masquerading as “science” to make it easier to exterminate you by eviscerating your soul. Look carefully at what is going on with these increasingly totalitarian regimes with massive human rights (and individual rights) abuses concerning their crackdown on populations over this global fake Covid pandemic operation. Get ready because as Biden declared his “science agenda” these soulless ghouls are getting ready to wipe out your soul.
These Bolsheviks have an obsession with cleanliness. Have you ever noticed that fact? Like the Bolsheviks who took over Russia always providing disinfectant and insecticide to the millions sent on trains to Siberia. Here we are in the age of coronavirus where we find tyrannical Covidcrats forcing people to wear masks, disinfectant everywhere and everything is washed down; kill the virus is the sacred mantra.
When soulless spiritually stunted Covidcrats kill the private life the soul is finished. The Bolshevik mind transfers his or her fears of “evil” and of the unseen, towards the viral world. When you have no soul you don’t have pathological entities like “devils” and “demons” with these types of entities that can haunt these people. These psychopathic soulless spiritually stunted Bolsheviks transfer these compensatory unknowns down into the world of  microorganisms and bacteria. It is a spectacular phenomenon to observe. Microorganisms, viruses and bacteria terrify the Bolshevik’s mind; it torments them because they have forfeited their souls. They’ve moved from the spirituality to the purely mechanical and mechanistic world. An extreme form of hyper rationalistic scientism that has utterly ejected the soul. Who more than anyone observed and wrote about this? Russian poets and authors who witnessed this first hand.
You can observe this clearly in techno-Bolshevik freaks like Bill Gates as he sails on his $860 million yacht all the way to the asshole down the street with three layers of protective masks on to fend off the Covid virus washing his hands every hour. These are the “demons” the Bolsheviks have forced themselves to live with every tormenting minute of their pathetic spiritually stunted lives.  The regime now in control of the US who have no souls are completely and utterly obsessed with disinfectant and cleanliness in the age of Covid. The disinfectant fights the “demons” of the virus world.

‘Q-Anon’ Bears Striking Resemblance to Bolshevik Psy-Op From 1920s Known As ‘Operation Trust’
By Chris Menahan | InformationLiberation | Jan. 15, 2021

“Operation Trust” was a Bolshevik counterintelligence operation run from 1921 to 1926 aimed at neutralizing opposition by creating the false impression that a powerful group of military leaders had organized to stop the communists’ takeover.

Here’s an except on the “Trust” operation from pages 13-14 of Soviet defector Anatoliy Golitsyn’s book, “New Lies for Old“:

The similarities with the Q-Anon “Trust The Plan™” psy-op are remarkable.

From Wikipedia’s article on Operation Trust:

Operation Trust was a counterintelligence operation of the State Political Directorate (GPU) of the Soviet Union. The operation, which was set up by GPU’s predecessor Cheka, ran from 1921 to 1926, set up a fake anti-Bolshevik resistance organization, “Monarchist Union of Central Russia”, MUCR, in order to help the OGPU identify real monarchists and anti-Bolsheviks. The created front company was called the Moscow Municipal Credit Association.

[…] The one Western historian who had limited access to the Trust files, John Costello, reported that they comprised thirty-seven volumes and were such a bewildering welter of double-agents, changed code names, and interlocking deception operations with “the complexity of a symphonic score”, that Russian historians from the Intelligence Service had difficulty separating fact from fantasy.

That sounds like the Confucius-style nonsense put out by Q-Anon.

Is General Flynn our General Brusliv?

Q-Anon made Trump supporters who were right to be angry over the criminal nature of our ruling class delude themselves with fantasies that “White hats” in the military were going to save us while Attorney General William Barr was busy covering-up the Jeffrey Epstein case and the Kushner administration was busy pardoning fraudsters who donated to the Aleph Institute and releasing traitor Jonathan Pollard from parole to “make aliyah” in Israel.

Please go to Black Listed News to read and understand more.

We’ve been over this material in the past:

New World Order: Solution Or Seduction – The Perestroika Deception – Extreme Acts of Corporate Violence – East India Trading Company – City of London Runs Wall Street – Restore America’s Independence

What Is a Parallel?

Rockefeller, Rothschild and the East India Trading Company (LLCs) Prefer the CCP Model: Communism – Israel and China: From Silk Road to Innovation Highway – John D. Rockefeller: “Competition Is a Sin” – Tech Is Victory or Death – Conjecture: Soviet-Era Israeli Scientists Inside Wuhan Lab? – “Last Roll of the Dice” – Accepting “New Lies For Old”

Editor’s note: What kept the soul of the Russians alive during the Bolshevik terror? Poetry. Where are the poets and the artists to rekindle our souls? To dig people out of their graves. Here is for the Bolshevik Nomenklatura who are terrified of viruses as we the living and the sentient building a parallel existence dig our minds out of the grave. The “dead” are being resurrected:

Under Ben Bulben

I

Swear by what the Sages spoke

Round the Mareotic Lake
That the Witch of Atlas knew,
Spoke and set the cocks a-crow.

Swear by those horsemen, by those women,

Complexion and form prove superhuman,
That pale, long visaged company
That airs an immortality
Completeness of their passions won;
Now they ride the wintry dawn
Where Ben Bulben sets the scene.

Here’s the gist of what they mean.

II

Many times man lives and dies

Between his two eternities,
That of race and that of soul,
And ancient Ireland knew it all.
Whether man dies in his bed
Or the rifle knocks him dead,
A brief parting from those dear
Is the worst man has to fear.
Though grave-diggers’ toil is long,
Sharp their spades, their muscle strong,
They but thrust their buried men
Back in the human mind again.

III

You that Mitchel’s prayer have heard

‘Send war in our time, O Lord!’
Know that when all words are said
And a man is fighting mad,
Something drops from eyes long blind
He completes his partial mind,
For an instant stands at ease,
Laughs aloud, his heart at peace,
Even the wisest man grows tense
With some sort of violence
Before he can accomplish fate
Know his work or choose his mate.

IV

Poet and sculptor do the work

Nor let the modish painter shirk
What his great forefathers did,
Bring the soul of man to God,
Make him fill the cradles right.
Measurement began our might:
Forms a stark Egyptian thought,
Forms that gentler Phidias wrought.

Michael Angelo left a proof

On the Sistine Chapel roof,
Where but half-awakened Adam
Can disturb globe-trotting Madam
Till her bowels are in heat,
Proof that there’s a purpose set
Before the secret working mind:
Profane perfection of mankind.

Quattrocento put in paint,

On backgrounds for a God or Saint,
Gardens where a soul’s at ease;
Where everything that meets the eye
Flowers and grass and cloudless sky
Resemble forms that are, or seem
When sleepers wake and yet still dream,
And when it’s vanished still declare,
With only bed and bedstead there,
That Heavens had opened.

More of Under Ben Bulben here.

