Posted: May 27, 2020 Categories: Videos Bolsonaro goes on a rant about governors and mayors arresting citizens. legendagem May 24, 2020 In a private cabinet meeting from weeks ago, Pres Jair Bolsonaro rants about mayors and governors misstreatment of the people.
One thought on “Bolsonaro goes on a rant about governors and mayors arresting citizens.”
The title of this Video should be ” Bolsonaro decrees to Arm the People of Brazil”… Not goes on rant etc…
He is 100% correct….but from what I understand about Brazil is; they are well armed in secret anyway…! But yes, people everywhere should be armed, well armed and baring arms against all these fkn Governments and their tyranny and enforcers..