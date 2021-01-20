Bomb threat made against Supreme Court ahead of inauguration

Washington Times – by Jeff Mordock

A bomb threat was made against the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday just hours before the presidential inauguration, a court spokesperson confirmed.

“The Court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The threat comes less than two hours before President-elect Joseph R. Biden takes the oath of office.

Read the rest here: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jan/20/supreme-court-evacuated-possible-bomb-threat-repor/