Bombshell Interview with COVID-19 Task Force Whistleblower Warns of Vaccine Risks to Pregnant Women

Operation Rescue

In the past, Operation Rescue has posted two articles from our friends at Abortion Free New Mexico that were based on information provided to them by a whistleblower, who came forward to warn of possible serious risks, especially to pregnant women and infants who submit to vaccinations for the COVID-19 China Virus.

This whistleblower currently serves on a COVID-19 task force and is a heavily credentialed scientist.

Last week, Mark Harrington of Created Equal, conducted a powerful interview with Tara Shaver of Abortion Free New Mexico and the whistleblower. This interview contains bombshell information about how the experimental vaccines work and why they pose a danger to pregnant women and their babies.

It is important to note that complications to the vaccines are reported to the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS) on a voluntary basis, and that most people are not aware that VAERS exists. Shaver estimates that only about one percent of the actual number of complications are reported to VAERS, making the complication rate much higher than reported.

The public is under tremendous pressure to take the vaccines, but no one should be forced to take part in an experimental program against their will. It should be up to each person to decide to participate or not of their own free will and with informed consent.

We are sharing this information with you to keep you informed. We hope you will take a few minutes out of your day to watch this important interview with an open mind. It contains information not readily available in the mainstream media. We urge you to then do your own research before deciding to accept any of the experimental vaccines for COVID-19.

Once the vaccines are taken, they cannot be undone.

