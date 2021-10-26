Bonhoeffer‘s Theory of Stupidity





Sprouts

Oct 15, 2021

Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s argues that stupid people are more dangerous than evil ones. This is because while we can protest against or fight evil people, against stupid ones we are defenseless — reasons fall on death ears. Bonhoeffer’s famous text, which we slightly edited for this video, serves any free society as a warning of what can happen when certain people gain too much power.