Oct 15, 2021
Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s argues that stupid people are more dangerous than evil ones. This is because while we can protest against or fight evil people, against stupid ones we are defenseless — reasons fall on death ears. Bonhoeffer’s famous text, which we slightly edited for this video, serves any free society as a warning of what can happen when certain people gain too much power.
One thought on “Bonhoeffer‘s Theory of Stupidity”
According to this video., and what I have seen with my own eyes, there is an abundance of work to be done.
I was in a local business yesterday that had been closed down for three days due to one of their employees having “ covid “ now they are back open and that employee is out of the hospital and back at work. I spoke with that masked individual and a couple of others briefly about the facts and how easily discovered they could be with a little research … remdesiver … faucci… patents given on the jab back in 2015 and rewards of over a million dollars for any proof of it’s existence…payments to medical facilities for pushing the agenda and the like.
This individual swore against the jab but would not be budged on any other facts. I then noticed some true irony in my presence as I observed a wooden plaque on the wall behind them that read “can’t fix stupid “ and that is when reality for me, once again, sat in and I made my exit.
Thanks Mary