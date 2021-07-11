Bootleg Fire doubles in size yet again, to nearly 77,000 acres; evacuation areas expand

SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bootleg Fire that broke out earlier this week on the Fremont-Winema National Forest nearly doubled in size yet again on Friday, to nearly 77,000 acres, and Klamath County officials expanded the evacuation zones as a result.

Here’s Saturday’s report:

The Bootleg Fire continues to burn on the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private lands. Hot and dry weather conditions have continued overnight and are forecast through today. Additional resources have been ordered and continue to arrive.

OPERATIONS

Yesterday/Last Night: Low relative humidity and very dry fuels (brush, grass, trees) caused fire growth to the north and east, with fire moving closer to Sycan Estates and the area of the high-voltage powerline. Firefighters held fire movement in the south and west (approx. along Forest Road 4437). Suppression efforts were focused on areas closest to residents and communities to the south and east of the fire.

Today: In the south and southwest portions of the fire (nearest to communities of High Tableland and Sprague River Valley), firefighters will secure and improve containment lines, continue structural triage, create defensible space around structures, and provide structure protection.

The fire is expected to continue to move toward the east (area of the high voltage powerline corridor) and north (Forest Road 46) so firefighters are continuing structural triage, and protection in Sycan Estates and surrounding residences. They also are identifying places (usually a road or open area) to safely and effectively build fire containment lines.

Around the entire perimeter, fire crews also work to identify places where secondary (contingency) containment line could be safely built in-case fire moves past primary containment lines.

Aircraft (helicopters and fixed-wing water and retardant drops) will be used to assist on-the-ground crews, however, flights will be grounded if any type of drone activity is spotted in the area.

Fire size: 76,897 acres

Location: North of the towns of Sprague River and Beatty

Containment: 0%

Cause: Under investigation

Resources: 3 Hotshot Crews, 5 Type II Initial Attack Crews, 3 Type II Crews, 10 Helicopters, 5 Dozers, 51 Engines, 15 Water Tenders

Personnel: 580

Fire Information: 541-363-7765 971-727-7255 541-236-4054

EVACUATIONS: As the recommendation of the Bootleg Fire Incident Commander, following are the current evacuation levels issued by Klamath County Emergency Management.

NEW or UPDATED

Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation Notice

Klamath County, north of the town of Beatty. Sycan Estates Area is under expanded level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice and needs to leave immediately. This is due to IMMINENT DANGER due to wildfire.

Level 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION

Klamath County, north of the town of Beatty. Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation starting at the forest boundary at Ivory Pines Rd 6.5 miles north of 140 extending east of Ivory Pine Rd 4 miles. This is due to IMMINENT DANGER due to wildfire.

EXISTING- NO CHANGE

Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation

Klamath County, near the town of Sprague River. Upper tableland area north of Oregon Pines Rd is under level 3 evacuation notice and needs to leave immediately.

Level 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION

Klamath County, north of the town of Beatty. The north end of Godowa Springs Rd north of the rock quarry is under Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation Notice.

Level 2 (GET SET) Evacuation Notice

Klamath County, north of the town of Beatty. The area north of Highway 140, on both sides of Godowa Springs Road is under level 2 (GET SET) evacuation notice and needs to be prepared to leave.

Level 2 (GET SET) Evacuation Notice

Klamath County, near the town of Sprague River. Klamath Forest Estates/Moccasin Hills Area is under level 2 (GET SET) evacuation notice and needs to be prepared to leave

Evacuation Center: Klamath County Fairgrounds (in Klamath Falls), South 6th Street entrance only.

PUBLIC AND FIREFIGHTER SAFETY: Watch for increased fire equipment traffic on area roads and highways, particularly in the Chiloquin area – use caution and drive defensively. Do not fly drones in the vicinity of the fire; drone activity will cause grounding of all airborne firefighting resources.

SMOKE: Smoke is expected to continue to impact the local area. If you are sensitive to smoke, check air quality levels at www.oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.

CLOSURES

The Fremont-Winema National Forest is closed to the public in the area of the fire. See map and the Emergency Fire Closure Order 06-02-21-03 on InciWeb (Google “InciWeb Bootleg Fire”) or on the forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/Fremont-winema/alerts-notices.

FIRE PREVENTION

Conditions are unseasonably hot and dry this year. Report suspected wildfires immediately to 911.

In-Person Fire Information Opportunities

On Sunday, July 11, fire and county officials will be at the following sites to provide information and answer questions. Because the team will make multiple stops, times listed are approximate.

· Sprague River Community Center, 1 – 1:30 p.m.

· Beatty Community Center, 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

· Bly, 2:30 – 3 p.m.

· Paisley (location TBA), 4:30 – 5 p.m.

· Summer Lake (location TBA), 5:30 – 6 p.m.

Fire information boards, updated daily, are located at:

· Chiloquin Public Parking Lot

· Beatty Community Center

· Sprague River Community Center

· Bly Ranger District Office

· Bly: Breadwagon

· Klamath Falls: Klamath County Fairgrounds Red Cross Evacuation Center

· Klamath Falls: Crater Lake Junction Travel Center (KLA-MO-YA Casino)

Get additional information online:

• Email: 2021.bootleg@firenet.gov

• Web: www.inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7609/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestTeam10/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/R6FWNF

