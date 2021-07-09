Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon grows to 38,892 acres, 3,000 homes threatened

KGW

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The Bootleg Fire, a wildfire that broke out in southern Oregon’s mountains is spreading in windy, hot and dry conditions. As of Friday morning, the fire had grown to 38,892 acres, more than doubling in size during the past 24 hours. Fire officials have reported between 0% to 1% containment.

The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain in mixed conifer and lodgepole pine in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 10 miles northeast of the unincorporated community of Sprague River.

Gert Zoutendijk with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s incident management team said the fire is threatening 3,000 homes.

Zoutendijk said the focus Friday would be identifying more homes and contacting people in those areas, “making sure we can quickly help them with making defensible space and getting our crews familiar with what is up there.”

Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders are in place for the Upper Tableland area north of Oregon Pinse Road, near the town of Sprague River, and the Sycan Estates area, which is north of the town of Beatty.

Level 2 (get set) orders are in place for the area north of Highway 140 on both sides of Godowa Springs Road and the Klamath Forest Estates/Moccasin Hills area.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Beatty Community Center.

For the latest evacuation alerts, please visit the Klamath County Facebook page.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said Wednesday that task forces from Yamhill, Polk and Marion County were deployed to help fight the fire.