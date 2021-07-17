Bootleg wildfire in Oregon is growing by 1,000 acres every HOUR and is creating dangerous ‘fire clouds’ which generate their own lightning and can dump embers on firefighters battling the nation’s biggest blaze

The massive Bootleg wildfire in southeastern Oregon is spreading at a rate of 1,000 acres every hour with smoke and heat from the massive blaze is so intense that giant ‘fire clouds’ are being created overhead.

The Bootleg Fire is now the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. at 241,496 acres, or 377 square miles — larger than the area of New York City — with active flames surging along a front 200 miles long. The inferno is just 7% contained.

The fire is moving at an astonishing rate, equivalent to an entire football field every 5 seconds covering an area larger than Manhattan’s Central Park every 60 minutes.

And smoke and heat from the inferno is creating pyrocumulus clouds – also known as fire clouds – over the blaze.

The dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles away.

Fire crews have been forced to flee some areas as the clouds hit them with strong downdrafts and flying embers. The fire clouds can also create their own weather systems and thunderclouds, causing lightning that can spark further fires.

The blaze has stymied firefighters for nearly a week with erratic winds and extremely dangerous fire behavior.

