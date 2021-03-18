Border Patrol Agent Releases Stunning Photos of Illegals “Allowed to Fly on Domestic Airlines Without Proper ID”

100% Fed Up – by Leisa Audette

Located in Laredo, Texas, Hector Garza was instrumental in getting the border under control during President Trump’s term. He met with President Trump as Border Patrol Union President.

His hard work is now being tossed away with the current open borders policy of the Biden administration. His latest commentary on Facebook, along with photos (used with permission), tells the truth that Americans aren’t getting with the mainstream media. He describes below how the threat of terrorists coming into the US via a lax system is very real.

Once again, Illegal Aliens Allowed to Fly on Domestic Airliners Without Proper ID – Hector Garza.

The aliens who are getting released on their own recognizance under Biden’s CATCH&RELEASE policies are being allowed to board and travel commercial airliners by simply showing their Notice to Appear forms.

The federal government is allowing them to travel commercially using the NOTICE TO APPEAR paperwork that could easily be reproduced or manipulated on any home computer.

