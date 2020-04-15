Border Patrol Agent Sets Off Armed Standoff with Cops Arresting Him for Raping Children

Sierra Vista, AZ — In case after infuriating case, TFTP has reported on cops showing up to situations in which citizens are in need of help only to kill those citizens instead of helping them. However, when cops show up to situations involving fellow law enforcement who have flown off the handle, armed themselves and refuse to come out — even child raping ones — amazingly enough, they somehow resolve them without killing anyone. Case in point: a child rapist border patrol agent was taken in peacefully last week after an armed standoff with police.

On Friday, authorities in Sierra Vista, reported that 49-year-old Dana Thornhill had been arrested after an hours-long armed standoff with police. He was wanted on multiple counts of child rape for allegedly sexually abusing children over the course of several years.

According to the Arizona Republic, Lt. Sean Brownson, the department spokesman, said officers, working jointly with Homeland Security Investigations, had been surveilling Thornhill for some time and suspected that he was involved in the “continuous” abuse of multiple children in Sierra Vista.

Although Brownson didn’t get into the details of Thornhill’s abuse, he told the press that law enforcement had no choice but to move in to arrest this alleged predator because his law enforcement status made him a threat to the community.

“We felt strongly at this time that he should not be walking the streets based on what types of crimes he had committed, the sexual assaults on children, and then the fact that they were continuous over multiple years,” Brownson said.

As the Republic reports, Sierra Vista police declined to release information about the ages or the number of victims, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation. The department said the crimes under investigation now took place within the city limits.

According to the department, somehow Thornhill became aware that police were investigating him for the sexual abuse of children.

“It became pretty apparent that he was aware that law enforcement was watching him, and he was concerned that he was going to get arrested,” Brownson said.

Whether or not he was tipped off by an insider has not been released. However, on Thursday, as police moved in to arrest the child predator, he barricaded himself into a church in Huachuca City. He was armed with a .40 cal handgun and had reportedly prepped the church for a standoff before retreating inside that day.

A SWAT team was subsequently dispatched to the church where a standoff ensued for several hours. When Thornhill finally surrendered, authorities found evidence inside the church that Thornhill had created multiple barricades in portions of the church — before he had originally fled to it.

Police also found a hidden dissembled handgun, ammunition, as well as his Border Patrol credentials.

When authorities executed a search warrant at Thornhill’s home, they found additional evidence linking him to the multiple cases of child sexual abuse.

“I can’t comment on what that is right now, but there’s corroborating evidence that he was involved in this type of activity,” Brownson said.

The Republic reports that officers booked Thornhill into the Cochise County jail on Thursday. Sheriff Mark Dannels declined to comment on the investigation. But he told The Arizona Republic that Thornhill was arraigned on Friday morning and is being held in jail without bond.

Thornhill is now facing multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual assault of a minor. If convicted, this alleged child predator faces the possibility of life behind bars. If he is indeed guilty of these crimes, we hope he gets it.

In response to the arrest, the Border Patrol released a statement noting that the do not tolerate such actions by their officers. No kidding?

“CBP does not tolerate corruption or abuse within our ranks, and we cooperate fully with all criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel, whether it occurs on or off duty,” the Tucson Sector’s statement read.

The next time an innocent elderly mentally ill woman is gunned down in her home during a welfare check, remember that cops took in an armed child rapist without firing a single round.

