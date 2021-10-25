Border Patrol To Fire Up To 5K Agents Over Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Border Patrol plans to fire agents who don’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to reports on Friday, the agency is looking to enforce Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate by the end of November. They said those who refuse to do so without an approved religious or medical exemption could face action up to termination.

Critics have said this would only further complicate the crisis at the southern border, where over 1.5 million illegal immigrants have crossed in 2021 alone. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) said he believes as many as 5,000 agents could separate from Border Patrol over the issue.

“Think of how many people, like on the border, Border Patrol. How many of these Border Patrol agents are going to separate? I’ve been told it could be as many as 5,000,” said Biggs. “And if that many were to leave, as porous as our border already is, you’d truly have a national security crisis along your border.”

CBP released the latest numbers for border illegal alien encounters. 192,001 in September. Totaling the Fiscal Year 2021 numbers to 1,734,686. This is the highest level ever recorded.#BidensBorderCrisis — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 22, 2021

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the last date to receive the vaccine before being terminated is Nov. 8.

“DHS is actively working to ensure compliance with President Biden’s executive order requiring that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22, except in limited circumstances where an exception is required by law,” said CBP Media Relations Headquarters Branch Chief Justin Long.

