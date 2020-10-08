BORN TO BE FREE of the Covid Scam | Van Morrison





Sep 25, 2020

Well, well the birds in the the trees

Know something we can’t see.

‘Cos they know, we were born, to be free.

Don’t need the government cramping my style

Give them an inch, they take a mile.

Take you in with a phony smile,

wouldn’t you agree.

The new normal is not normal,

it’s no kind of normal at all.

Everyone seems to have amnesia,

Just trying to remember the Berlin Wall.

Some kind of new old ideology,

With new psychology,

But it’s not for the benefit,

Of you and me.

The new normal is not normal,

it’s no kind of normal at all.

Everyone seems to have amnesia,

Just trying to remember the Berlin Wall.